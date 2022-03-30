Bareilly: Fight breaks out between neighbours over sexual harassment, two held

Six people were left injured after members of two families clashed over an alleged incident of sexual harassment at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly Tuesday, said the police, adding, two persons were arrested. The police said that the situation was brought under control by the local residents when they saw the families clashing with sticks and pelting stones at each other.

After a complaint was filed, Sarvesh Rastogi, 36, told the police that his neighbours Rafiq and his family members used to pass lewd remarks at the women members of his family. He also told the police that on Tuesday, Rafiq and his family members were passing inappropriate remarks and when Rastogi objected, the latter started abusing him and his family from their terrace.

Rastogi further told the police that the accused later entered his house, thrashed his family members and misbehaved with the women of the house. On his complaint, an FIR was lodged against nine people. In connection with a counter complaint by Rafiq, the police registered a case against four people.

While no arrests have been made in Rafiq’s case so far, Wednesday morning, circle officer Ajay Kumar said, “We have arrested Rafiq and another member of his family Kashif. Raids are on to arrest the other accused.”

Rastogi also reportedly told the police that the accused, for the last few months, had been putting pressure on him to sell his house and leave the village. Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been made in the village.