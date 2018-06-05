Bareilly: Day after he was charged with attempt to rape, youth’s body found hanging from tree

(Representational) (Representational)

A day after he was booked for attempt to rape, a 20-year-old man’s body was found hanging from a tree near his house in Bareilly Sunday afternoon. The deceased, Sobaran, was a daily wage labourer. His father Prem, a farmer, has filed a police complaint accusing the alleged victim’s family of murdering his son and denied the charges made against him. A probe has been initiated.

Deorania police station house officer Suresh Pal Singh said, “After speaking to local residents, we have learnt that Sobaran had an affair with a girl for the last four years and their families were against the marriage. Both belong to the Dalit community.” The parents of both Sobaran and the girl, however, have denied that the two were having an affair, he added.

On Saturday, the girl’s father filed a complaint at the police station alleging that Sobaran had entered his house late Friday night by scaling the boundary wall. The girl was sleeping in the same room as her parents. His complaint said that Sobaran tried to wake up the girl, which startled her and she screamed, following which he hit her on the head with a blunt object and escaped.

Police had registered an FIR against Sobaran under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint). “The girl’s statement was also recorded the same day,” the SHO said, adding that Sobaran’s father had claimed that his son never went to the girl’s house and attacked her.

The village head’s son said that on Prem’s request, a panchayat was organised twice in the village on Saturday and Sunday, where the girl’s father refused to “reach a compromise”.

After returning from the panchayat on Sunday, Sobaran left home, telling the family that he was going out for some work. After an hour, some local residents spotted his body hanging from a tree, the SHO said.

Sobaran’s father has named six persons including the girl’s father and relatives in his complaint, alleging that they killed his son when he went out and later hanged his body from a tree around 500 metres from his house.

“A post-mortem was conducted today. On the basis of the report and statements of local residents, a decision will be taken on the complaint of the youth’s father. There is no witness to the allegation of murder,” said the SHO.

