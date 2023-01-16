Bareilly clash | Prime accused in hospital, being watched: Police

BAREILLY police have tracked down the prime accused in Wednesday’s clash, which left three persons dead, at a Moradabad hospital.

Suresh Pal Singh Tomar, 55, is undergoing treatment for injuries on his head and face. The clash between two groups of people had left three persons dead – two with gunshot injuries and one with injuries from sharp-edged weapons — at Govindpur village on Wednesday evening.

“Police teams have been deployed at the hospital where Suresh Pal Singh Tomar is admitted and he is being watched,” Additional Superintendent of Police, Bareilly Rural, Raj Kumar said, adding Tomar’s two sons are among the nine people arrested in connection with the clash.

Sources in the police said that Tomar, who got injured in the clash, was admitted to a local hospital in Bareilly, but when his condition started deteriorating, he was shifted to the Moradabad hospital.

Tomar is a historysheeter with around three dozen cases against him, said police.

According to police, the clash took place between Tomar and one Paramveer Singh, who came from Punjab and settled in the village. While two of the three dead men were associates of Paramveer, one, identified as Gul Mohammad, was an associate of Tomar.

On Sunday, Tomar’s relative filed a complaint into Gul Mohammad’s murder. “We have received a complaint and an FIR will be lodged into the matter,” the ASP said.

Meanwhile, the Bareilly district administration completed the survey of the disputed land and found that Paramveer Singh had captured 17 bigha government land at Govindpur village and started farming on it. “A fine of Rs 53 lakh has been imposed on Paramveer Singh. The district administration is likely to be taking possession of the government land on Monday. The crop grown on the government land will be auctioned,” the ASP said.