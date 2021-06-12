Bareilly: Caught red-handed, burglar shoots self, say police

A countrymade pistol was recovered each from Singh and Rinku's possession, they added.

A 26-year-old burglar allegedly shot himself dead in Bareilly early on Friday morning after police caught him red-handed. The incident took place in Fareedpur police station area when Ajay Singh broke into a house with his two accomplices. While one of the aides, Rinku alias Abhishek Singh, was arrested from inside the house, the third accused managed to escape, said police.

According to police, Singh was a resident of Choubari village in Bareilly and had six cases, including robbery and dacoity, against him. A countrymade pistol was recovered each from Singh and Rinku’s possession, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rural (Bareilly), Raj Kumar, said around 1 am on Friday, a bike-borne police patrol team spotted a car on the road at Linepar Mathia. The policemen got suspicious and questioned the driver. He told that he had brought passengers from the Kotwali area of the city and was returning after dropping them in Fareedpur. Police clicked a photo of the vehicle and the driver, and allowed him to leave, they added.

Nearly two hours later, police again spotted the same car outside a house on Mathia Bukhari Marg. As they tried to get closer to the vehicle, the driver sped away. The police found the lock of the house broken, and immediately alerted the control room and asked for additional force, police added.

The house belongs to one Shukpal Sharma, who recently shifted to his new house, said police.

After additional forces arrived, a group of policemen entered the house and caught Rinku. “We asked Singh to surrender. Then we again heard the sound of a gunshot. Later, we found Singh lying on the terrace with a countrymade pistol lying close to him,” said ASP Kumar. He denied that police opened fire during the operation.