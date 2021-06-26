Bareilly bank guard arrested for shooting at customer after ‘row over not wearing mask’

A bank guard was arrested for allegedly shooting at a 28-year-old customer following a row over the man not wearing a face mask in Bareilly district on Friday, said police. However, guard Keshav said he had accidentally opened fire on Rajesh Kumar during the brawl inside the bank premises, they added.

Police said the condition of Rajesh, who had been admitted to hospital, was stable.

Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said Keshav had been arrested and will be sent to judicial custody. “Following a complaint, we have lodged a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) against the guard,” said Sajwan.

Circle Officer (City-I) Yatendra Singh Nagar said, “The customer was shot at on the left thigh, just above the knee. He is fine now.”

Speaking to reporters, Rajesh’s wife Priyanka Rathore alleged that her husband got into an argument with the security guard over not wearing a mask inside the bank premises. “Rajesh was not wearing a mask, so the guard said he will not be allowed to enter the bank. He then got a mask, but still the guard did not allow him saying it was lunch time. He pushed him and shot at him,” said Priyanka.

Meanwhile, in a video, which was widely shared on social media, purportedly showed Keshav saying that he had accidentally shot at the customer.

Keshav was purportedly seen saying in the video: “He (Rajesh) came and started fighting with me. He tore my shirt buttons too. By mistake, the trigger went off as my gun was loaded… He abused me too and said he will teach me a lesson outside the bank.”