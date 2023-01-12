Bareilly: 3 killed in clash over growing cane on disputed land

Three persons were killed when two groups clashed over cultivating sugarcane on a disputed piece of land at Govindpur village in Fareedpur area of Bareilly district on Wednesday evening.

Circle Officer (Fareedpur) Gaurav Singh said the incident took place when one of the groups objected to another group working in the field.

Police said that prime accused Suresh Pal Tomar reached the spot with his associates when a group of Sikh farmers were working in the field, and after heated arguments, he opened fire. In retaliation, Sikh farmers attacked Pal and his aides with sharp-edged objects, they added.

On getting information about the clash, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Four persons injured in the clash were taken to a hospital where three died.

Among the three dead, two – Parvinder Singh and Devendra Singh – had bullet injuries in their bodies, said police, adding the identity of the third is yet to be ascertained.

Police said the third deceased, who had injuries from a sharp-edged weapon on his body, was an associate of Pal.