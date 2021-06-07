Bareilly: 19-year-old Dalit girl ‘gangraped’, two held

The girl returned home after her friend regained consciousness, police said, adding that she did not narrate her ordeal to anyone and was disturbed.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by six youths after she went for a ride on a Scooty with two of her male friends in Bareilly district. The incident took place on May 31 but police registered a case on Saturday after the girl approached them. Police said she did not report the incident earlier fearing social stigma.

On Sunday, police arrested two of the accused, saying one was arrested after a brief exchange of fire during which he received a bullet injury on his leg. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and doctors stated his condition to be stable, police said, adding that they recovered a countrymade pistol from his possession.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) Ravindra Kumar said raids are underway to trace remaining four accused.

A student of Class 11, the girl was sent for medical examination and the report is still awaited. Police have decided to record her statement before a magistrate on Monday.

Kumar said, the survivor, in her statement victim, said she had gone for a ride on a Scooty with two of her male friends on May 31 and stopped at a temple in a village. As they were chatting, two of the accused started misbehaving with her, the survivor said, adding that when her friends objected, they were pushed around. One of her friends managed to flee the spot,

She further told police that the accused caught hold of her other friend and thrashed him till be fell unconscious. “The accused then dragged victim to a nearby field and gangraped her. They later left the place after threatening the victim with dire consequences if she reported about the incident to anyone,” a police officer said.

Police said on Saturday, the survivor’s elder sister pressed her on why she was upset and she narrated the entire incident. Later, in the evening, she arrived at the police station along with her family members and got an FIR filed in the matter.

The survivors also gave the names by which the accused addressed each other during the assault, police said.