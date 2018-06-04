Barabanki: Youth pours superglue on 20-yr-old woman for ‘resisting sexual assault’

A youth allegedly poured superglue on a 20-year-old woman when she resisted his attempts to sexually assault her in a village in Barabanki Friday night. The woman, who was sleeping next to her younger sister in their home when Raju Verma, 25, broke in, was taken to a hospital because the adhesive had gone into her eyes and mouth.

Verma was arrested and sent to jail the next day, after he was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). “At around 11 pm, 25-year-old Raju Verma broke into the house to sexually assault a 20-year-old woman sleeping there. The woman was alone with her 14-year-old sister as her parents, both farmers, were on the fields,” said Jahangeerabad police station house officer (SHO) Akshay Kumar.

“Verma tried to sexually assault the woman and when she resisted, her sister woke up because of the noise and shouted for help. Irked, the youth then took a bottle of superglue kept in the house and poured it on the face and hands of the woman before running away. The younger sister then informed her parents, who called the police,” the SHO added.

Kumar said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where her condition is said to be stable. He added that the accused had poured adhesive on her hands as well.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App