Barabanki: Man held for minor’s rape

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for the alleged rape of a 6-year-old in Kotwali police station area of Barabanki the same day.

The girl is being treated for injuries suffered during the assault at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical College (KGMU). Her condition is critical, said cops.

“The incident occurred around 2 am Friday when the accused, Ravi Kumar from the same village, picked up the girl while she was sleeping with her parents. He took her to an abandoned building and raped her. When they woke a while later, the parents realized that their daughter was missing and began a search. Later, some people found Ravi and the girl in the building at around 5 am,” said Kotwali police station house officer Janmejay Sachan. “The victim was seriously injured. People assaulted Kumar before handing him over to the police. A rape case, along with sections of POCSO Act, was lodged.”

