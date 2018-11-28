Barabanki: Farmer sets his crop ablaze

A farmer in Barabanki allegedly set his paddy crop ablaze after a long wait for it to be purchased at a government-run mandi Monday evening. The farmer is yet to be identified.

Advertising

“At around 6 pm on Monday, we got information that some farmer has set ablaze a trolley carrying paddy on Naveen Mandi campus. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. When we inspected the trolley, it appeared that there wasn’t much paddy and could be one or two sacks of the crop. The person put paddy straw over the sacks, sprinkled kerosene and then set it on fire,” said Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sandeep Kumar Gupta.

“It was alleged by some people at the mandi that the farmer might have done this because he was frustrated at his crop not being purchased. But we believe this is an act of mischief. The process of weighing and purchasing paddy was going on peacefully here for last 10 days. The mandi has distributed tokens to around 350 trolleys and they all have been numbered. Some influential farmers usually want the paddy of their trolleys to be purchased first and it is also possible that some mischievous element did this to affect the process. I have asked Deputy RMO (marketing officer) Santosh Kumar Dwivedi to probe the matter,” Gupta further said, adding they might file a police complaint if required.

Gupta said they are yet to identify the farmer, who they might be able to trace by the token number on the trolley.