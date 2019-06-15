Bar council chief’s murder: Cop who took victim to hospital to be questioned

The Agra police, investigating the murder case of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council chairperson Darvesh Singh Yadav that took place inside the Agra district court Wednesday, will question a police inspector who was near the spot and had taken the victim to hospital.

The inspector, Satish Yadav, is posted in the office of Superintendent of police in Mainpuri district and senior officials said he was absent from duty without permission Wednesday. An inquiry was also ordered against him for being missing without permission while on duty in Mainpuri.

Police have learnt Satish Yadav and the victim knew each other and the incident occurred a few minutes after he (Satish Yadav) left the spot after meeting Darvesh Singh Yadav.

On Wednesday, Darvesh Singh Yadav was shot dead by Manish Babu Sharma, also a lawyer, who then turned the gun on himself. Manish is undergoing treatment at a hospital and doctors said he was critical.

Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Investigating officer of the case and Station House Officer, New Agra police station, Ajay Kaushal said, “Eight persons were present in the chamber of a local lawyer, Arvind Mishra, where the incident took place. The statements of five persons, including Arvind Mishra, were recorded.”

The officer claimed that so far, they had not found any evidence against Manish’s wife Vandana and local lawyer Vineet Gulecha, who are also named in the murder case.

“Witnesses told us that a few minutes after reaching Arvind Mishra’s chamber, Darvesh Singh asked Vineet Gulecha to call Manish there. Minutes after Manish arrived, an argument took place between him and Darvesh. Later, Manish took out his licenced pistol and shot her,” said Kaushal.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, City (Agra) Prashant Verma, said, “Satish Yadav, along with others, then took the victim to hospital. We are yet to record Satish’s statement.”

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ajai Shankar Rai said, “Inspector Satish Yadav was absent from duty without permission on Wednesday and later we came to know that he was in Agra. An inquiry has been ordered against him in this regard.”