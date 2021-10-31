Bank employee found dead in UP; cops claim she left note naming IPS officer, two others

A 28-year-old woman who was employed in a nationalised bank was found dead at her residence in Ayodhya on Saturday. Police said the victim died by suicide and added that they recovered a suicide note in which she held an IPS officer and two others responsible for her death.

The victim’s family has filed a complaint with Ayodhya police against three persons who are named in the suicide note, police said.

The victim’s uncle, also identified one of the other two named in the note as a police officer.

“She named… two police officers in her suicide note. A third man named in the note is a native of Lucknow and works in a private firm. Last year, a proposal was mooted from that man’s end for marriage with the victim. However, due to some reasons, it did not materialise. We don’t know how the two police officers are connected with the matter,” the uncle, also a businessman, said.

No FIR had been filed in the case till the time of filing this report. However, sources said it is likely to be registered soon.

The 2012-batch IPS officer did not respond to calls from this correspondent.

On Saturday evening, the victim’s family staged a protest outside the mortuary where the post-mortem was to be conducted after learning that the police had not filed an FIR on their complaint. “We lodged a complaint with the police after she was found hanging. Police assured us that a case will be registered once the post-mortem is conducted. Now, they are saying that the FIR hasn’t been filed and is pressuring us to take the body home. We will not take the body till police files an FIR in the matter. We suspect that she was murdered,” added the victim’s uncle.

The victim was a native of Lucknow and worked as a probationary officer at a nationalised bank in Ayodhya. She had been posted in Ayodhya for the last seven years and was staying in rented accommodation.

Police suspect that the man named in the suicide not told the victim he knew some people in the police department and may have taken the names of the officers during a conversation with her.

Director General, Lucknow zone, Satya Narain Sabat said the police are looking into the matter.

The victim’s uncle said that on Friday evening, she did not respond to calls from her brother. Even on Saturday morning, she did not answer calls, which prompted her brother to ask her house owner to check on her. The house owner saw her dead at the house, and informed the family, her uncle said.