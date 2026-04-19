Bangladeshi infiltrators snatching locals’ rights, people living in fear: Yogi in Bengal

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that infiltrators are snatching the rights of locals in West Bengal, and people are living in fear due to lawlessness under the Trinamool Congress government in the state.
Addressing election rallies in West Bengal’s Mathabhanga and Dhupguri Assembly constituencies, Adityanath hit out at the Opposition parties over their stance on the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ Amendment Bill in Parliament, saying the “advocates of Bangladeshi infiltrators did not allow the Bill to pass”.
Terming it an insult to half the population of the country, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a bill in Parliament to provide 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies to be implemented by 2029, but the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Left parties did not allow it to pass.”
These parties, he further claimed, do not want to give rights to half the population but support Bangladeshi infiltrators.
“In Bengal, the ruling party is facilitating inclusion of such people in voter lists, depriving the poor of their rights. Rejecting the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment Bill is an insult to women, which they will not accept,” he added.
“The Trinamool Congress used to speak about mother, land and people, but the country witnessed its behaviour in Parliament. More than 7,000 large factories have closed during the 15 years of TMC rule. While Uttar Pradesh provided employment to 3 crore youth, around 30 lakh youth are unemployed in Bengal. Central funds are not reaching beneficiaries here. Even paddy and fish production is declining,” the CM said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposes Hindus and slogans of Jai Shri Ram, he said, adding that she also opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which provides citizenship rights to persecuted communities such as Hindus, Jains and Sikhs from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh.
Accusing the TMC of engaging in appeasement politics, he said it “does not think beyond Muslims”. “In Bengal people cannot raise slogans of Jai Shri Ram due to fear of government action and attacks by TMC workers. In UP, prayers are not offered on roads and the sound of azaan is limited to mosques. There is no scope for illegal activities,” he said.
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