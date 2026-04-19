Bangladeshi infiltrators snatching locals’ rights, people living in fear: Yogi in Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that infiltrators are snatching the rights of locals in West Bengal, and people are living in fear due to lawlessness under the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Addressing election rallies in West Bengal’s Mathabhanga and Dhupguri Assembly constituencies, Adityanath hit out at the Opposition parties over their stance on the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ Amendment Bill in Parliament, saying the “advocates of Bangladeshi infiltrators did not allow the Bill to pass”.

Terming it an insult to half the population of the country, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a bill in Parliament to provide 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies to be implemented by 2029, but the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Left parties did not allow it to pass.”