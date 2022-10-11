Bangladesh national among 8 held for terror links: UP ATS

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday claimed to have arrested eight persons for their alleged links with terror groups Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and the Ansarul Islam.

ATS officials said they came to know about the alleged association of the accused with the groups after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three terror operatives in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal recently.

Of the eight arrested, five are from UP, one each from Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Bangladesh. They were identified as Luqman, Qari Mukhtar, Kamil and Mohammad Aleem of Saharanpur; Shahzad of Shamli; Nawazish Ansari of Jharkhand, Mudassir of Uttarakhand and Ali Noor, alias Jahangir Mandal, alias Inamul Haque of Bangladesh, the ATS said in a press statement.

Cellphones, jihadi literature, pen drives and other items were recovered from them, it was claimed.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the arrested persons were booked on various charges, including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). While Luqman was arrested last month, the other accused were taken in custody on October 5 and 6, said Kumar.

The ATS said that they had been getting information for some time that terror groups Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub Continent or Al Qaeda Barr E Sagir and its affiliate organisation JMB were trying to expand their network in India.

Security agencies identified Bangladesh terror modules in this connection. In March this year, the NIA had arrested two Bangladesh nationals — Ahsan and Aqeel Ahmed Shaikh — and Mufkikar, alias Samid Ali Mia in August in a case lodged in Bhopal. The central agency is looking for their associate Abdullah Talha, alias Mufti Hussain.

All the arrested men are linked to each other besides the Bangladesh nationals arrested by the NIA, the ATS said.

“Luqman allegedly joined a terror organisation after Aleem introduced him to Bangladesh nationals Ahsan and Mufkikar. The accused were using Luqman’s madrasa in Saharanpur as their hideout. The absconding Abdullah Talha had stayed at his madrasa for around 11 months and was paid money as a madrasa teacher,” stated the release.

Shahzad had stayed in Bhopal with other accused Ahsan, Luqman and Qari Mukhtar, it was claimed. Shahzad was arrested last year by Shamli police for allegedly preparing a bomb.

Mudassir, who was arrested at the India-Nepal border in Bahraich’s Rupaidiha, is accused of making arrangements for stay of absconding Abdullah Talha and Ali Noor in Haridwar, the press release said. Talha allegedly gave Rs 80,000 to Mudassir for terror activities, it was claimed.

“Ali Noor who was arrested with Mudassir had earlier stayed with another alleged terror operative in Assam. He was then working as a teacher to hide his real identity. Abdullah had used Kamil’s bank account to receive Rs 2.50 lakh for terror funding. Aleem had introduced Luqman, Shahzad and Qari Mukhtar to Ahsan, a Bangladesh national. Nawazish Ansari was introduced to other accused by Aqeel Ahmed Sheikh,” the ATS press release said.

Qari Mukhtar was an associate of Ahsan, Mufkikar, Luqman, Aleem and Shahzad, it added.