Bandobast for Kisan Mahapanchayat: From cops on highways to drones in sky

Ahead of the Kisan Mahapanchyat in Muzzafarnagar on September 5, the administration has deployed eight companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) comprising over a thousand personnel, and around a thousand more police personnel from all districts of the Meerut zone.

“Nearly one thousand police personnel from Saharanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shamli and Baghpat districts besides those from Muzzafarnagar will be manning the highways and link road leading to the venue on September 5,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (Muzaffarnagar) Abhishek Yadav.“Specialised drones equipped with digital cameras will be sending live images of the event every second to ensure that nothing untoward happens during the mahapanchayat. CCTVs will be installed at all the crossings of Muzzafarnagar as a security measure,” the SSP added.

The Kisan Mahapanchayat, called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and backed by several outfits against the Centre’s new farm laws will be held on the ground of State Government Inter College in Muzzafarnagar.

The organisers have claimed that the event will be the largest ever congregation of farmers at one place where they will “chart out the strategy to resurrect the West Bengal model to ensure the defeat of BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections”.

“The Narendra Modi government is not ready to listen to our grievances regarding the three draconian farm laws that are set to sound the death knell for the farmers and are designed only to benefit a select lot of capitalists. It is high time for the farmers to begin operation decimation for the BJP from Muzzafarnagar because it was from this place that the BJP reaped political harvest and grabbed power at the Centre and in the state by sowing seeds of communalism,” said Dharmendra Malik, the media in charge of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Besides all the local khaps and farmer’s unions, all non-BJP parties have extended their support to the mahapanchayat. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) claimed that it will make arrangements for the stay of at least 10,000 farmers in Muzzafarnagar from September 4 to 5.

“We are expecting a huge number of disgruntled farmers from UP, Haryana and Punjab, who are fighting for the repeal of the three farm laws, to assemble in Muzzafarnagar. We have decided to serve them to ensure they don’t face hassles for participating in the mahapanchayat,” said Prabhat Tomar, chief of RLD’s Muzzafarnagar unit.