Banda constable found hanging at home, FIR filed against six cops

An FIR was lodged against three named and three unidentified police constables on Saturday night in connection with the alleged murder of a 22-year-old constable who was found hanging at his residence, police said.

Police added that the victim, Raghvendra Singh, was posted at Banda’s Kamasin police station and it was his first posting after being recruited into the force. The three accused – Aman Singh, Vikram Singh and Saurabh Verma – were also posted at Kamasin police station. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

The incident took place on July 29 but a case was lodged almost two months later after senior police officers intervened. Police also said no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Circle Officer, Banda, Rakesh Singh said, “On July 29, Raghvendra’s body was found hanging from a hook at his rented accommodation. The body was sent for autopsy and its report stated that he died due to hanging.”

The CO added that Raghvendra’s family alleged that he had been murdered and his body was later hung from a hook at his home to make it look like a suicide.

According to police, Raghvendra’s father Gopal Prasad claimed that the accused had allegedly clashed with his son hours before his death. “Gopal alleged that on July 28 a party was organised at Kamasin police station for the accused Aman Singh’s birthday. During the party, Aman allegedly slapped the victim over some issue but the matter was resolved after others present at the party intervened,” a police officer said.

Gopal alleged that after the party ended the accused came to Raghvendra’s home and argued with him, the officer said. “They beat him up following which he sustained injuries and later died. Gopal said the accused allegedly hung his body to make it look like a case of suicide,” the officer said.

Police said the investigation into the case is in progress.