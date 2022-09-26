scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Banda constable found hanging at home, FIR filed against six cops

The incident took place on July 29 but a case was lodged almost two months later after senior police officers intervened. Police also said no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Banda, Banda police, Banda constable found hanging at home, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsGopal alleged that after the party ended the accused came to Raghvendra's home and argued with him, the officer said. "They beat him up following which he sustained injuries and later died. Gopal said the accused allegedly hung his body to make it look like a case of suicide," the officer said.

An FIR was lodged against three named and three unidentified police constables on Saturday night in connection with the alleged murder of a 22-year-old constable who was found hanging at his residence, police said.

Police added that the victim, Raghvendra Singh, was posted at Banda’s Kamasin police station and it was his first posting after being recruited into the force. The three accused – Aman Singh, Vikram Singh and Saurabh Verma – were also posted at Kamasin police station. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

The incident took place on July 29 but a case was lodged almost two months later after senior police officers intervened. Police also said no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Circle Officer, Banda, Rakesh Singh said, “On July 29, Raghvendra’s body was found hanging from a hook  at his rented accommodation. The body was sent for autopsy and its report stated that he died due to hanging.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...Premium
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...
The Muslim political predicamentPremium
The Muslim political predicament
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The CO added that Raghvendra’s family alleged that he had been murdered and his body was later hung from a hook at his home to make it look like a suicide.

According to police, Raghvendra’s father Gopal Prasad claimed that the accused had allegedly clashed with his son hours before his death. “Gopal alleged that on July 28 a party was organised at Kamasin police station for the accused Aman Singh’s birthday. During the party, Aman allegedly slapped the victim over some issue but the matter was resolved after others present at the party intervened,” a police officer said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

Gopal alleged that after the party ended the accused came to Raghvendra’s home and argued with him, the officer said. “They beat him up following which he sustained injuries and later died. Gopal said the accused allegedly hung his body to make it look like  a case of suicide,” the officer said.

More from Lucknow

Police said the investigation into the case is in progress.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 02:32:25 am
Next Story

Class XII student who opened fire at school principal arrested

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement