Banda child abuse case: For psychological test, CBI plans to take accused to AIIMS Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to make a 41-year-old engineer accused of sexually abusing children undergo a psychological test and a medical examination.

Ram Bhawan Singh, who was employed in the state irrigation department, is also accused of selling pornographic material on the children he abused online. He is currently in the Banda district jail. He will be taken to the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for the medical, psychological and forensic tests after permission is obtained from a local court in Banda.

“The court has yet to decide on the CBI’s plea seeking permission to take the accused to AIIMS for psychological and other tests,” government counsel Manoj Dixit said on Tuesday.

The CBI is also planning to constitute a board that will meet Singh’s alleged victims at their homes and study their psychology. The agency decided to set up the board as the case is about alleged sexual offences against children.

Last month, the court had given the agency four-day custody of the accused. In that period, the agency collected allegedly incriminating material against Singh, and also traced around two dozen of his victims and recorded their statements. The CBI also found various videos, in which the accused was seen talking to his victims. To authenticate the videos, the agency plans to collect his voice samples and get it examined at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi after the court grants its approval.

According to Dixit, the court has allowed the CBI’s plea to question the accused in prison.

Ram Bhawan Singh was arrested on November 17 from his home in Banda for allegedly committing unnatural offences and other charges registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act. In the last two decades, Singh has been posted in the districts of Hamirpur, Banda and Chitrakoot.

The agency claimed that during a search of the accused’s home officials recovered 10 cellphones, two laptops, six toys, six memory cards, six pen drives and one digital video camera. In the gadgets, the agency also found 65 videos and 610 photographs that were sold on the dark web.

The CBI sent the electronic devices to a laboratory in Delhi for forensic analysis. The report is still awaited. The agency also claimed to have found around Rs 3-lakh cash from the accused’s home.

