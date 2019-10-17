Banaras Hindu University students, chemists clash; 1 held

A CLASH broke out between students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and medical store owners outside the university gate Tuesday following an argument between a student and a chemist over ‘incomplete ’payment for some medicines purchased by the student.

Although the situation was brought under control in the early hours of Wednesday after the police promised action against the shop owner, another round of protests started Wednesday morning.

The incident took place just a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to visit the BHU campus.

An FIR was registered against the shop owner and he was arrested. A cross-FIR by the shopkeeper is under process, police said. The university administration claimed Wednesday that the situation was under control.

“Around 9:45 pm Tuesday, a BA final year student, Abhishek Rai, went to buy some medicines from one Shobhu medical store. We have been told that the shopkeeper gave a bill of Rs 1,100 but the student did not have the full amount. He took the medicines saying he would pay the remaining amount later. The shopkeeper stopped the student and an argument started which soon turned into a violent clash when more people joined both the sides,” said SP (city) Dinesh Kumar.