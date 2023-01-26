scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Balrampur: Man gets 10 yrs jail for ‘forcing’ woman, 4 children to convert

According to Singh, the victim Manju Devi used to work as domestic help at Mohammad Jameel’s house. The two lived in the same locality.

Balrampur Man gets 10 yrs jail, Balrampur district, anti conversion, Conversion, forced conversion, Hindu Muslim conversion, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsThe UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, came into effect on November 28, 2020. The state government later brought in a Bill to replace the ordinance.

A local court in Balrampur on Wednesday sentenced a 55-year-old farmer to 10 years imprisonment after convicting him of abducting a woman and her four minor children and forcing them to convert.

“The accused forced the victim and four children to convert. He also changed their names,” said District Government Counsel, Balrampur, Kuldeep Singh.

The convict, Mohammad Jameel, has been lodged in jail since his arrest last year.  Jameel is native of Halaura village in Balrampur district.

Last year, Jameel fled with Manju Devi and her four minor children, the eldest among them is a 10-year-old boy.

On June 12 last year, Manju  Devi’s husband Vishnu filed an FIR with the police under different sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Law, 2021 at the Jarwa police station of the district. The accused was later arrested and sent to jail.  During the probe, it also came to light that the accused had also got two of the children admitted to a madrasa. The charges were framed against the accused on December 16 last year.

“On Tuesday, the court sentenced Jameel to 10 years imprisonment.  The court also imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on him,” said advocate Kuldeep Singh adding that five  prosecution witnesses were examined.

The UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, came into effect on November 28, 2020. The state government later brought in a Bill to replace the ordinance.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 05:18 IST
