Balrampur: Man arrested for objectionable tweets on Hindu deities: Police

Police said that the accused has been making such comments on social media for some time to create communal tension. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old man was arrested from Pachperwa area of Balrampur district on Monday for posting objectionable contents against Hindu deities on his Twitter handle, police said on Tuesday.

“The man had posted abusive tweets against Hindu deities could lead to tension. The language used in the post was highly objectionable. That is why we have arrested the man, identified as 30-year-old Zafar Hussain, and registered a case against him,” Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said, adding that till now investigators have not found any political linkage or previous criminal background of the accused.

Hussain has been booked under IPC sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

Police said that the accused has been making such comments on social media for some time to create communal tension.

We are keeping a close watch on social media to ensure no law and order problem is caused by any posts, the SP added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.