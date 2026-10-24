260-wheel trailer, 4 states: giant Belgian reactor reaches UP plant

After nearly six months on the road, negotiating narrow stretches, overhead electricity wires and overbridge obstructions, a giant reactor that will be at the heart of India’s first integrated sugar-to-bioplastic plant reached its destination in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri late on Thursday night.

Carried on a 260-wheel trailer from Odisha’s Paradip Port, the cyclisation reactor arrived at Balrampur Chini Mills’ Kumbhi facility after a painstaking journey across four states and seven districts of Uttar Pradesh, covering nearly 1,300 km by road at an average of just 10-12 km a day, with the entire journey costing about Rs 15 crore. Its arrival marks a crucial step towards commissioning the company’s integrated polylactic acid (PLA) plant, which is expected to begin operations in November.

Sunil Kumar Yadav, Chief General Manager at the company’s Kumbhi unit, told The Indian Express that the company had been awaiting the machine for six months. After the machinery reached the plant late on Thursday night, he informed that the installation had started and operations were likely to start next month.

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What is the giant machine

The vessel, a cyclisation reactor, is a key component of the facility, which will convert sugarcane into polylactic acid (PLA), a biobased polymer used to manufacture bioplastics. The plant is being established alongside the existing sugar mill, bringing the different stages of production under one roof.

The sheer size of the consignment made its transportation a major logistical exercise. The machinery, loaded on the trailer, stood around 20 feet high, and measured approximately 147 feet in length and 23 feet in width. A team of around 35 trained personnel deployed by a Mumbai-based company accompanied it throughout the journey.

How it reached Kheri

A senior technical official travelling with the machine told The Indian Express that several electricity wires had to be lifted and obstructions along overbridges cleared to facilitate its passage. Where roads were too narrow, temporary pathways were created using heavy iron sheets to allow the trailer to negotiate the stretches.

Months before the vessel left Paradip Port, engineers conducted a detailed route survey across Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to identify bottlenecks and assess the suitability of roads and bridges. District administrations coordinated with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Public Works Department, local police and traffic police, municipal bodies, forest officials and electricity departments to facilitate its movement.

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An official said the transportation alone cost around Rs 15 crore, with the contract awarded to a Mumbai-based transportation company.

From sugarcane to bioplastic: A first in India

Explaining the production process, Yadav said sugarcane would be used as the raw material to produce lactic acid, which would then be converted into PLA. The polymer would subsequently be processed into pellets that industries could use to manufacture a range of products.

“The material will be made from sugarcane. Lactic acid will be produced first and then converted into polylactic acid. Pellets will be made from this, which industries can use to manufacture their products,” he said.

PLA is a biobased polymer produced from renewable resources such as sugarcane, cornstarch and other plant-based feedstocks. It offers an alternative to conventional plastics derived from fossil fuels and is used in applications such as packaging and textiles.

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The integrated design of the Kumbhi facility will allow sugarcane processed at the existing mill to serve as feedstock for the biopolymer plant.

Balrampur Chini Mills Limited had announced an investment of Rs 3,080 crore in the project, to be deployed in phases over approximately two-and-a-half years.

A senior official said the greenfield facility is proposed to have an annual capacity of 80,000 tonnes and is intended to be India’s first industrial-scale PLA manufacturing plant.

Officials said the project incorporates a Zero Liquid Discharge system to prevent the discharge of industrial liquid waste.

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With the reactor now at the Kumbhi site and installation underway, the next milestone is commissioning of the plant, which is expected to begin operations in November.