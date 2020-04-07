‘Felt like it was Diwali’: Balrampur BJP leader booked for firing in air during PM’s ‘9 pm’ call

The case against Manju Tiwari was lodged at City Kotwali police station under IPC section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), said Superintendent of Police, Balrampur, Dev Ranjan Verma. The case against Manju Tiwari was lodged at City Kotwali police station under IPC section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), said Superintendent of Police, Balrampur, Dev Ranjan Verma.

Balrampur police on Monday lodged an FIR against BJP’s Mahila Morcha district president after a video allegedly showed her firing in air from her husband’s licensed revolver because she “felt like it was Diwali”.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday night when residents of Kotwali area of the district were lighting diyas and candles to show solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “9 pm, 9 minutes” call against novel coronavirus. The accused, Manju Tiwari, has not been arrested as police are probing the case.

Taking note of the act, the BJP removed Tiwari from the party post.

UP BJP Mahila Morcha president Darshana Singh told news agency PTI, “Taking cognizance of news reports regarding Manju Tiwari and after consulting the state leadership of the party, disciplinary action has been taken against Manju Tiwari. Mannju Tiwari has been removed from the post of BJP’s Mahila Morcha president of Balrampur district with immediate effect.”

Defending her act, Tiwari said she had fires because she “felt like it was Diwali”. “I saw the entire country being illuminated with candles and earthen lamps. I felt like it was Diwali and fired in air out of jubilation. I accept my mistake and apologise for it,” Tiwari told news agency ANI.

The case against Tiwari was lodged at City Kotwali police station under IPC section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), said Superintendent of Police, Balrampur, Dev Ranjan Verma. Police also invoked the Arms Act against her. No one has been arrested.

Station House Officer, City Kotwali police station, Tej Jagan Nath Singh, said police were informed on Monday that a Facebook video, in which Tiwari was seen firing, was being circulated.

A preliminary inquiry found that she fired shots from the licensed revolver of her husband, Om Prakash Tiwari who is a businessesman, from the terrace of their house, said Singh. “The role of Manju Tiwari’s husband will also be probed,” he added.

BJP district president Pradeep Singh said he came to know about the incident after her son Tiwari’s son Deepak posted the video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.