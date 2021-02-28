2 held for sodomising, killing missing boy: Cops

The boy was strangled to death and his body was then disposed of in a nearby pond. (Representational)

Two youths were arrested for allegedly sodomising and strangling a nine-year-old boy to death at a village in Balrampur district on Friday.

The station house officer (SHO) of the police station concerned said, “As the boy fell unconscious (after the sexual assault), the accused got scared and decided to kill him. The boy was strangled to death and his body was then disposed of in a nearby pond.”

The boy had gone missing from a local fair on February 14, and his body was found in a bag on Friday. The postmortem report has confirmed sexual assault, and the two accused have reportedly confessed to the crime.

“On February 16, the boy’s father informed us that he had gone missing in a fair two days ago. A missing person’s report was registered. The body was recovered from the village near a pond. Based on evidence and suspicion raised by locals, we found the involvement of two youths who live in the same village. They have confessed to the crime. They revealed that they had taken the boy to a field and strangled him to death. It has been confirmed that the accused had been sexually assaulting the boy before this incident,” said Balrampur Additional SP Arvind Mishra.

The SHO said the was registered under IPS sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.