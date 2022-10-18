Ballia: Youth held for ‘bid to kill minor girl’, admin razes portion of shop

A 24-year-old youth was arrested in Ballia district for allegedly attempting to kill a minor girl by strangulating her with a scarf and then cutting her wrists with a blade.

The victim, aged 14, is undergoing treatment with doctors saying her condition was stable.

Police were yet to record her statement.

Police on Saturday had found the victim lying unconscious on a roadside with her wrists slit.Meanwhile, a portion of a shop belonging to the accused, identified as Naushad, allegedly built on government land, was demolished by the district administration, said an official.

The accused runs tent business from the shop. Prima facie, police have ruled out sexual assault on the victim. Officials also denied to share the motive behind the incident, saying it would hamper the investigation.

Ballia Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj Karan Nayyar said things will clearer once the victim’s statement was recorded. On Sunday, police recovered the weapon used in the crime and Naushad’s blood soaked clothes from a place at his instance.

“He pulled out a country-made pistol which he had hidden at the place and opened fire at us in an attempt to escape. Police also fired in response with Naushad suffering a bullet injury on the leg. Later, police overpowered him and sent him to hospital for treatment. No policemen were injured in the firing,” said an officer.

“She was rushed to hospital for treatment. During investigation, it came to light that the girl had gone to a fair with her friend the previous afternoon. “During investigation, we found that the girl had gone with Naushad and he was picked up for questioning. He confessed to have committed the crime,” said SP.

Advertisement

Naushad told police that when taking the victim home, he stopped midway and took out a scarf to strangulate her, an official said. “When she fell unconscious, he slit her hands with a blade and left the place thinking she was dead,” he added.

Ballia Circle Officer Shiv Narain Vaish said Naushad was produced in a court which sent him to judicial custody.3.