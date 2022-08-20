scorecardresearch
Ballia to get medical college, freedom fighter memorial: CM

Addressing a public gathering at a function at Ballia Police Lines on the occasion of ‘Balidan Diwas’, the CM said he had been asking for land to set up a medical college in Ballia for five years but did not get it.

Invoking Mangal Pandey, Chittu Pandey and other freedom fighters, Adityanath said that Ballia is a land revolutionaries and sages. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government will soon build a medical college in Ballia and a grand memorial for freedom fighters in the district jail and shift the prison facility to the outskirts of the city.

Invoking Mangal Pandey, Chittu Pandey and other freedom fighters, Adityanath said that Ballia is a land revolutionaries and sages. Remembering former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, he said that the latter’s contribution to the fight started by Jayaprakash Narayan to save Indian democracy was unforgettable.

Referring to the ‘panch pran’ (five vows) made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day, the CM urged people to follow the five pledges to make India the world superpower. “If we all discharge our work with honesty, no one can stop us from making this country a global superpower,”
he said.

UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read 'RBI and Inflation' or 'Lor...
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...
'Bridgerton' season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: The CBI's Delhi excise case
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise case

“With the upcoming Ballia link expressway, people will reach Lucknow in 2 hours or so. A bus stand equipped with airport-like facilities will also be constructed here,” he said.

The CM also asked the teachers and retired teachers of degree colleges to compile stories of the revolution in villages and towns of Ballia and assured that the government will publish them in the form of a book.

Earlier, the CM reached the district jail and paid tributes to freedom fighter Rajkumar Bagh.

