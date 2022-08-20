Ballia to get medical college, freedom fighter memorial: CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government will soon build a medical college in Ballia and a grand memorial for freedom fighters in the district jail and shift the prison facility to the outskirts of the city.

Addressing a public gathering at a function at Ballia Police Lines on the occasion of ‘Balidan Diwas’, the CM said he had been asking for land to set up a medical college in Ballia for five years but did not get it. “Work on the medical college should have been done three years ago. The Chief Secretary studied here. The district will have a medical college soon,” he said.

Invoking Mangal Pandey, Chittu Pandey and other freedom fighters, Adityanath said that Ballia is a land revolutionaries and sages. Remembering former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, he said that the latter’s contribution to the fight started by Jayaprakash Narayan to save Indian democracy was unforgettable.

Referring to the ‘panch pran’ (five vows) made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day, the CM urged people to follow the five pledges to make India the world superpower. “If we all discharge our work with honesty, no one can stop us from making this country a global superpower,”

he said.

“With the upcoming Ballia link expressway, people will reach Lucknow in 2 hours or so. A bus stand equipped with airport-like facilities will also be constructed here,” he said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The CM also asked the teachers and retired teachers of degree colleges to compile stories of the revolution in villages and towns of Ballia and assured that the government will publish them in the form of a book.

Advertisement

Earlier, the CM reached the district jail and paid tributes to freedom fighter Rajkumar Bagh.