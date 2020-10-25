Ballia Shooting: Second FIR lodged on court’s order, victim among 21 named in it

A 45-year-old farmer was shot dead in the presence of senior government officials and police during the allotment of a ration shop at Durjanpur village in Ballia district

More than a week after a 45-year-old farmer was shot dead in the presence of administrative and police officials at Durjanpur village in Ballia district, police have lodged a second FIR on the direction of a local court.

Police on Saturday booked 21 people, including Durjanpur village pradhan Krishna Kumar Yadav, and 25 others — not identified so far — for rioting, attempt to murder among others. The dead farmer, Jai Prakash Pal, has also been named in the FIR. No one has been arrested so far.

After the shooting incident that took place in full public glare during ration shop allotment process on October 15, police had lodged an FIR against local BJP MLA’s aide Dhirendra Pratap Singh, who had allegedly shot the farmer with his licensed revolver. Police have so far arrested nine people, including main accused Dhirendra and his two brothers, based on the first FIR.

On Friday, police said they have recovered Dhirendra’s revolver that was used to shoot Pal.

Meanwhile, Dhirendra’s sister-in-law Asha Pratap Singh approached the court, demanding registration of an FIR against the rival group for the shooting incident.

On the court’s order, police have registered an FIR at Revati police station based on Asha’s complaint. In her complaint to the police, Asha alleged that they were attacked by the rival groups who were carrying sticks and bricks with them.

Asha claimed that Dhirendra opened fired in self-defence as the rival groups were also firing, and she was injured along with her husband Narendra Singh, said SHO (Revati) Praveen Singh.

Police said they are trying to verify Asha’s claims. “We will verify her claims by going through their medical reports. If needed, police will get their medical examination done,” said the SHO.

BJP MLA from Bairia, Surendra Singh, who has come out in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, continues to remain defiant. The MLA once again defended the accused, saying that the latter “opened fire in self-defence” as “it was a do-or-die situation for him”. He had earlier accused the administration of bias and demanded that action be taken against the rival group.

After the shooting incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered suspension of all the police personnel and officials, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Circle Officer, who were present at the spot.

