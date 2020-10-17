Ballia Shooting: BJP MLA backs main accused, says he fired in self-defence

A 45-year-old farmer was shot dead in the presence of senior government officials and police during the allotment of a ration shop at Durjanpur village in Ballia district

A day after a 45-year-old farmer was shot dead in the presence of senior government officials and police during the allotment of a ration shop at Durjanpur village in Ballia district, local BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Friday came out in support of the main accused, saying that his “close associate” Dhirendra Singh “opened fire in self-defence as it was a kill or get killed situation for him”.

Police have arrested five persons, including two brothers of Dhirendra Singh — Devendra and Narendra. “The main accused, Dhirendra Singh, is absconding. We have formed 10 police teams to nab him,” ADG (Varanasi Zone) Braj Bhushan said. The controversial BJP MLA, known for making outrageous remarks, accused the district administration of acting in a partisan manner and asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a CB-CID investigation into the case.

“The incident at Durjanpur is unfortunate and sad. But I also condemn the one-sided action of the administration. The administration is killing justice. Six women were injured and admitted to hospital, and another person has been referred to Varanasi but no one is seeing their pain. It is true that the shooting incident is wrong, but if Dhirendra Singh had not fired a shot, no less than a dozen members of his family would have died,” said the BJP MLA.

According to him, there was a clash between two groups over the allotment of the ration shop. While one group backed village pradhan Krishna Yadav, a Samajwadi Party member, the other supported Dhirendra Singh, the MLA said. “The supporters of Yadav were the ones who attacked first with canes and sticks. When Jai Prakash attacked Dhirendra, he shot him in self-defence,” the MLA added.

Meanwhile, the brother of the victim has alleged that the police let off Dhirendra.

“Dhirendra Singh shot my brother and started running. He was caught by a sub-inspector and a few constables, but later they let him go,” the victim’s brother Tej Bihari Pal said.

