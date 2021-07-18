Ballia: 10 of family attacked for filing complaint over girl’s photo on Facebook

Ten members of a family were injured in Ballia after being attacked by a group of persons from another community for filing a complaint over a photograph of a girl.

Ten members of a family were injured in Ballia after being attacked by a group of persons from another community for filing a complaint over a photograph of a girl, belonging to the same household, being allegedly circulated on social media. Police said the accused attacked the family members with sticks and blunt objects after forcibly entering their residence.

An FIR has been filed against 17 persons by name — all from one community — and five unidentified persons on various charges including assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, attempt to commit culpable homicide and house trespass after preparation for hurt or wrongful restraint.

“Seven persons, who are from another community and are neighbours, have been arrested so far and raids are being conducted to trace the others,” a police officer said, adding that the accused live in the vicinity of the house of the 15-year-old girl whose image was allegedly circulated.

To avoid any untoward incident, a sizable contingent of police and personnel from Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC), has been deployed in the area which has a mixed population. “The situation is under control and no other incident has been reported,” the officer added.

Police said a few days back, a youth uploaded a photograph of the girl on Facebook.

Girl’s family got word of it and lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the youth uploaded the picture to malign her image. “There was nothing objectionable about the picture that was posted on Facebook. The FIR was filed on the family’s complaint,” the officer added.

Police said on July 16 morning, the accused reached the girl’s house on learning that her family had filed a complaint.

They attacked the family with sticks and a blunt object and allegedly misbehaved with the female members of the house as well.

Getting word of the attack, some locals rushed to the spot and, seeing them, the attackers escaped. The injured kin, including a minor boy, were rushed to a health centre. Two persons who sustained serious injuries were referred to the district hospital.

Police arrived at the scene after being informed of the incident. “The prime accused is still on the run,” the officer said.