No namaz, no animal sacrifice on roads: Yogi Adityanath govt’s tough Bakrid guidelines

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting regarding the upcoming festivals and law and order, in Lucknow. (Source: PTI Photo)

Ahead of Bakrid, the Uttar Pradesh government has made it clear that no permission will be granted for offering namaz on roads or for animal sacrifice at public places during the festival.

In a statement at an event recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned that no namaz on the road would be allowed and told devotees to pray in shifts. In a veiled remark, he also asked devotees to control their “numbers (population)”.

Chairing a high-level law and order and administrative review meeting through video conferencing on Sunday, Adityanath directed all district administrations to ensure that Bakrid rituals are conducted strictly within legal and traditional limits.