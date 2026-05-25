No namaz, no animal sacrifice on roads: Yogi Adityanath govt’s tough Bakrid guidelines

Ahead of Bakrid, the Uttar Pradesh government has made it clear that no permission will be granted for offering namaz on roads or for animal sacrifice at public places during the festival.
In a statement at an event recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned that no namaz on the road would be allowed and told devotees to pray in shifts. In a veiled remark, he also asked devotees to control their “numbers (population)”.
Chairing a high-level law and order and administrative review meeting through video conferencing on Sunday, Adityanath directed all district administrations to ensure that Bakrid rituals are conducted strictly within legal and traditional limits.
Officials said the CM categorically stated that animal sacrifice would be permitted only at pre-designated and traditionally approved places.
Curbs on meat slaughter
Officials further said the Chief Minister instructed authorities to maintain close surveillance on illegal slaughterhouses and ensure that no unauthorised slaughtering activity takes place anywhere in the state during the festival period.
He also directed officials to stop open sale of meat and ensure that even licenced slaughterhouses do not keep animals beyond their approved capacity.
The government has also ordered district administrations to put in place proper sanitation and waste disposal systems for post-sacrifice remains to avoid any public inconvenience or communal tension. Municipal bodies and local authorities have been asked to remain on alert during the festival.
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On namaz
On the issue of namaz, officials said the Chief Minister issued clear instructions that prayers should be offered only at traditional religious sites such as mosques and eidgahs.
He directed police and district administrations to ensure that roads are not blocked for offering namaz under any circumstances.
Special instructions were also issued for sensitive districts including Sambhal, Rampur, Saharanpur, Aligarh and Bijnor.
Officials said the Chief Minister directed district authorities to study previous years’ incidents, identify potential troublemakers, and take preventive action in advance. Continuous foot patrolling, flag marches and coordination with peace committees at district, tehsil and police station levels were also ordered.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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