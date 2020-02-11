Bajrang Dal workers & Dalits clash in Mau, 8 held: Police

An FIR was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), 341 (wrongful restraint), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and several others of the IPC. (Representational Image) An FIR was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), 341 (wrongful restraint), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and several others of the IPC. (Representational Image)

A Clash broke out between a group of Bajrang Dal workers and local residents, including Dalits, who were taking out a procession to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas in Dohrighat police area of Mau district Sunday. The scuffle occurred when the Bajrang Dal workers, returning from a function from Deoria in a bus, reportedly entered in an argument with the people part of the procession, asking them to make way for the bus.

Police arrested eight persons who were part of the procession after registering a case on allegations that over 30 Bajrang Dal workers were injured. According to the police, the Bajrang Dal members were on the way to Azamgarh from Deoria after attending a regional conference.

“The incident occurred at Dohrighat area around 7 pm. The bus had reached Dohrighat when it had to stop as the procession was passing by. Those in the bus asked people to let the bus pass while the people in the procession asked them to wait. This led to an argument between the two groups. Later, the people in the procession targeted the bus by pelting stones and bricks,” said Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya.

“The bus occupants were injured in the attack. While three who suffered serious injuries were taken to the district hospital, others were taken to a local hospital. All have been discharged from hospital. On Sunday night, we conducted medical test of those injured, mainly the Bajrang Dal members, and registered an FIR on their complaint. We have arrested eight persons after registering an FIR against those part of the procession,” he added.

An FIR was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), 341 (wrongful restraint), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and several others of the IPC. It has been alleged in the FIR registered on the complaint of one Gaurav Singh that those in the procession were carrying sharp-edged weapons and sticks, and beat them up. It has also been alleged that the assailants vandalised the bus and tried to set it on fire while snatching gold chains of at least two persons and and Rs 6,500 from another.

Police identified the arrested as Rakesh Kumar, Akash, Vanshraj, Satish Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Virendra Kumar, Suraj Kumar and Satish Kumar.

