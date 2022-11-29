Bajrang Dal leader shot dead in Moradabad

A 29-year-old Bajrang Dal leader was shot dead allegedly over a monetary dispute in Thakurdwara town of Moradabad district on Sunday morning, police said.

The victim, Vishal, who belonged to the Dalit community, was accompanied by his friend when he was attacked.

An FIR has been lodged against three locals — Bilal, Atul Sharma and Golu — on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, among others. The police also invoked the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Act against the accused. However, no one has been arrested so far.

Angry over the death, local residents staged a protest at Kashipur Chungi, demanding arrest of the accused. The protest was removed after senior police officers assured them of swift action.

A video of the purported incident is doing rounds on social media in which a man is seen opening fire at the victim twice.

“Police teams have been formed and raids are being conducted to trace the accused,” said Moradabad Circle Officer Arpit Kapoor.

The police said Vishal was heading to the market with his friend Himanshu when Bilal came from behind and opened fire at him. Vishal, who suffered two bullet injuries, collapsed on the road and Bilal fled from the spot, they added.

Locals rushed Vishal to a hospital where he died during treatment. Bajrang Dal’s western Uttar Pradesh convenor Gaurav Bhatnagar said Vishal was an office-bearer of the outfit’s Thakurdwara area. The victim, who is survived by his wife and a five-year-old son, used to work as a moneylender.