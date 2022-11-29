scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Bajrang Dal leader shot dead in Moradabad

The victim, Vishal, who belonged to the Dalit community, was accompanied by his friend when he was attacked.

A video of the purported incident is doing rounds on social media in which a man is seen opening fire at the victim twice. (Representational/file)

A 29-year-old Bajrang Dal leader was shot dead allegedly over a monetary dispute in Thakurdwara town of Moradabad district on Sunday morning, police said.

The victim, Vishal, who belonged to the Dalit community, was accompanied by his friend when he was attacked.

An FIR has been lodged against three locals — Bilal, Atul Sharma and Golu — on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, among others. The police also invoked the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Act against the accused. However, no one has been arrested so far.

Angry over the death, local residents staged a protest at Kashipur Chungi, demanding arrest of the accused. The protest was removed after senior police officers assured them of swift action.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...Premium
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...Premium
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections

A video of the purported incident is doing rounds on social media in which a man is seen opening fire at the victim twice.

“Police teams have been formed and raids are being conducted to trace the accused,” said Moradabad Circle Officer Arpit Kapoor.

The police said Vishal was heading to the market with his friend Himanshu when Bilal came from behind and opened fire at him. Vishal, who suffered two bullet injuries, collapsed on the road and Bilal fled from the spot, they added.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

Locals rushed Vishal to a hospital where he died during treatment. Bajrang Dal’s western Uttar Pradesh convenor Gaurav Bhatnagar said Vishal was an office-bearer of the outfit’s Thakurdwara area. The victim, who is survived by his wife and a five-year-old son, used to work as a moneylender.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 02:30:08 am
Next Story

Over 10 lakh applications for 18k police vacancies in Maharashtra

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close