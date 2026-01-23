‘Bahut bhaichara tha’: A UP village in shock as twin murders shatter harmony
On Wednesday, the bodies of Kajal and Arman were found buried next to a riverbank near Umri, allegedly killed by her brothers on discovering their relationship.
Written by Nirbhay Thakur
Moradabad (up) | Updated: January 23, 2026 10:15 AM IST
4 min read
The residences of Kajal Saini (left) and Mohd Arman in Moradabad wear a deserted look. (Express Photo)
A few hundred metres separated the family homes of Kajal Saini, 19, and Mohd Arman, 27. In Umri, a mixed-population village in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, which is almost equal parts Saini and Muslim and has no history of communal tension, it was easy to mistake that as a sign of proximity.
“In 50 years, our two communities have never had a major fight… Daawat bhi hum saath me khaate hain… bahut bhaichara tha. Pata nahin gaon ko kiski nazar lag gayi (We would share our feasts… there was such brotherhood. God knows whose evil eye has brought us this day),” says a middle-aged man belonging to the Saini community.
Police, who have arrested Kajal’s siblings Rajaram, Satish, and Rinku Saini for the murders, say the couple were beaten to death early on Monday.
The two-storey house where Kajal and Arman were attacked lies desolate Thursday. Her brothers, who work as labourers, live here; she was spending the night with them that day. Their parents live some distance away, nearer the fields.
Arman’s brother Farman Ali, a year older, says Arman came back from Saudi Arabia only four months ago. “He was working at a KFC outlet there. He had started making furniture here.” A lot of men in the area are in the furniture business.
Kajal, who had studied up to class 12, taught children at a school in the village.
SSP Moradabad, Satpal Antil said in a statement that the couple had been in a relationship for nearly two years. If they were, say the villagers, they kept it well hidden.
According to police, on Sunday night, Arman came to meet Kajal at her brothers’ house. He was with her when one of her brothers reportedly spotted him. He alerted the others, and the three allegedly forced their way into Kajal’s room and started beating the two of them.
One of the brothers allegedly fetched a spade and hit Arman repeatedly, until he fell unconscious in a pool of blood. Kajal tried to run out and raise an alarm, police said, but the brothers allegedly caught her and struck her with the spade too, killing her.
Later, the three allegedly stuffed Kajal and Arman’s bodies in gunny bags, and carried them to the bank of the river Gagan and buried them near a temple.
The SSP said that police launched an inquiry when Arman’s family contacted them on Tuesday, informing them that he was missing since Sunday night. Kajal’s family also lodged a missing person’s report the same day.
While Arman’s family alerted police about his relationship with Kajal, her family tried to “mislead” them, suggesting that Arman had abducted her and would marry her after conversion, the officer said.
A sole policeman guards Arman’s house, which is big and accommodates a large joint family. Farman, who drives a taxi for a living, says they came to know of the relationship between Kajal and Arman only recently. The families had cordial relations and celebrated all festive occasions together. But, Farman admits, when they could not find Arman on January 20, they feared the worst. “We immediately filed a missing complaint… But I could have never imagined (such an end).”
