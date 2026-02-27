Bahraich SHO, other cops booked for murder for ‘beating’ 55-year-old businessman to death

The businessman, Ram Gopal aka Rakesh Srivastava, who ran a medical shop, was named in an FIR for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl when she was alone at home. (File photo)

A case of murder has been registered against the station house officer (SHO) of a police station and unidentified police personnel in Bahraich district for allegedly beating a 55-year-old businessman who died after he was brought in for questioning in a minor’s rape case registered a day earlier.

The businessman, Ram Gopal aka Rakesh Srivastava, who ran a medical shop, was named in an FIR for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl when she was alone at home.

While the police claimed that Ram Gopal came to the police station along with his nephew Ankur Srivastava after being summoned for questioning, his family disputed this version, alleging that he was taken by the police.