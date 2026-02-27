Bahraich SHO, other cops booked for murder for ‘beating’ 55-year-old businessman to death

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A case of murder has been registered against the station house officer (SHO) of a police station and unidentified police personnel in Bahraich district for allegedly beating a 55-year-old businessman who died after he was brought in for questioning in a minor’s rape case registered a day earlier.
The businessman, Ram Gopal aka Rakesh Srivastava, who ran a medical shop, was named in an FIR for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl when she was alone at home.
While the police claimed that Ram Gopal came to the police station along with his nephew Ankur Srivastava after being summoned for questioning, his family disputed this version, alleging that he was taken by the police.
Angered by his death, Ram Gopal’s relatives and local residents staged a protest demanding strict action against the police personnel involved in the incident.
The FIR was filed on a complaint lodged by Ram Gopal’s son, Aniket Srivastava, officials said.
“For a fair and impartial probe, the investigation has been transferred to Kotwali police station in Bahraich. We are still awaiting the post-mortem report of the 55-year-old,” said Circle Officer Pawan Kumar.
Both cases — the one against Ram Gopal and the other registered in connection with his death — are being investigated thoroughly, and that the law and order situation in the area remains under control, he added.
In the complaint, the girl’s father accused Ram Gopal of molesting and raping the child on February 22 and threatening her with serious consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The matter surfaced later when other family members returned and the girl informed them about the alleged incident.
Police officials claimed that Ram Gopal’s health began to deteriorate after he arrived at the police station, following which his nephew was asked to take him to hospital for treatment.
Ram Gopal was taken to the district hospital, where he died during treatment.
In a video, the deceased’s nephew Ayush Srivastva is purportedly heard claiming that the police took Ram Gopal and that the family members later went to the police station to inquire about the reason for taking him. The family members were abused and warned not to come again, he alleged.
Ayush claimed that about an hour later a local resident informed them that Ram Gopal’s condition had worsened. He then rushed to the police station and found him lying there, he said. “Police brought him to my house, which is around 100 metres from the police station, and left. I took him to hospital in my vehicle, where doctors declared him dead. I believe that he was beaten at the police station following which he died. The SHO and other policemen are responsible for his death. We demand compensation to the family,” said Ayush.
