Bahraich: 24 get life term in 2000 murder case

A local court in Bahraich on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to 24 people in connection with a murder case. A resident of Dolkuan village was shot dead during a clash between two groups on the polling day of panchayat elections in June 2000. Seven others were also injured in the firing.

On Wednesday, all accused – who were out on bail – appeared before the court.

“Additional District and Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar Mishra held them guilty, after which they were taken into custody. Later, in the day the court sentenced all the accused to life imprisonment,” said District Government Counsel, Bahraich, Sant Pratap Singh. Eight prosecution witnesses were examined, while defence did not produce any witness.

There were 30 accused in the case, of whom six have died during the trial, said Government Counsel Pramod Kumar Singh.

According to Singh, the case dates back to June 14, 2000 when polling for village election was in progress. Armed with weapons, a group of people led by local resident Jagat Narain arrived at the polling booth of Dolkuan village. It has been alleged that Narain obstructed few people from casting their votes at the booth. A heated argument ensued following which Narain and his associates opened fire. Eight people were injured. One of the victims, Ramesh Kumar Tiwari, succumbed to bullet injuries, said Singh.

Soon, a police team rushed to the spot and caught a few people.

Ramesh’s brother Kaushal Kumar Tiwari lodged an FIR against 30 people at the Visheswarganj police station. Initially, the accused were arrested and sent to jail. After few months, all of them obtained bail in the case, said Singh.