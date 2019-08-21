Bagpat: Elderly woman murdered by daughter-in-law, say police

At least three persons, including an elderly woman and a witness, were murdered in Bagpat in the last two days.

A 65-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her daughter-in-law following an argument at her residence in Bagpat’s Chaprauli area on Monday. The victim, identified as Rajbiri, was allegedly attacked with a sharp object by Pooja who also slit her throat, police said.

“We received an information that Rajbiri was murdered by her daughter-in-law at their residence in village Sinauli in Chaprauli police station area. We have recovered the weapon allegedly used in the murder. Prima facie, it appears that the murder was committed following a domestic dispute,” said Bagpat Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

According to police, the deceased’s husband Ombir Singh retired as sub-inspector from UP Police, while their son, Pooja’s husband, is also posted as a constable in the region.

On Monday evening, four members of a family were shot at allegedly over personal enmity. One Rekha, succumbed to her injuries, while her brother and two other relatives managed to escape with injuries.

On Tuesday, a witness in a criminal case, Rishipal, was shot six times by three bike-borne assailants at a market in Bagpat’s Dhanaura on Tuesday.