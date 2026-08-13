A confrontation, a missing priest and 2 bodies buried at a temple in UP

Police said the temple premises were searched several times, but to no avail. Later, informers were engaged to try getting information from those at the temple. (File photo)

On July 25, Ankit (27) went to the temple in his village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat to confront the priest who was allegedly in a relationship with his sister. Ankit was accompanied by his friend, Israr (36).

Two weeks later, police recovered their decomposing bodies from the temple premises — they were allegedly given lethal injections and buried beneath the tiles.

Police said the priest is the main accused behind the killing. He and his minor son are on the run, Rakesh Kumar Pundir, Station House Officer of Chandi Nagar police station, told The Indian Express.

Police have arrested two of his disciples in connection with the case, who allegedly revealed details of the killings during questioning.