Baghpat SP requests DM for magisterial inquiry into woman’s death

The Baghpat superintendent of police (SP) Wednesday wrote to the district magistrate requesting a magisterial inquiry into the death of a 58-year-old woman, after police allegedly thrashed her in her home the previous night.

Police however denied the claims made by Shakeela Begum’s family, and said she had died of heart-related ailments.

“On the family’s demand, I have sent a letter to the Baghpat district magistrate, requesting to order a magisterial inquiry into the woman’s death, though the post-mortem report states no injury was found on the body,” said district SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey. The DM is yet to take a decision on the matter, he added.

On Tuesday night, a team from Chhaprauli police station had gone to Tanda village, located 14 km away, to take custody of Shakeela’s husband Munshauf and son Naushad in connection with a 2017 case of physical assault, after they allegedly skipped a court hearing despite several summons.

“A police team had gone to her house to execute the order of the local court, which had issued non-bailable warrants against her husband and son. Since Munshauf was not well, we did not take him in custody. Around half an hour after the team returned to the police station, we got information that Shakeela Begum had died at the hospital. We let Naushad go from the police station on humanitarian grounds to perform the last rites, and asked him to appear in court after the burial,” said SHO Sirohi.

After Shakeela’s death, local residents staged a protest alleging that her death caused by police harassment and demanded action against the team that had gone to her house. Later, policemen pacified the protesters and got an autopsy done. Since the post-mortem report could not ascertain the cause of death, the viscera has been preserved for further tests, said SHO Sirohi.

“I have come to know that after the police team left Naushad’s house, his mother fell unconscious and local residents rushed her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. On Wednesday, I got an application from Naushad’s father alleging that the police team thrashed his wife following which she died. It is a false allegation,” he added.

Naushad and his family members could not be reached for comment.