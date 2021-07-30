Baghpat: Polls nearing, talk to people and resolve their problems, CM tells BJP workers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calls on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Baghpat on Thursday afternoon, and exhorted BJP workers to strengthen the party at the booth level ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The chief minister met party office-bearers and workers, and urged them to address people’s problems. He reminded the workers that there was not much time before the polls, and told them to begin preparations, said a BJP spokesman. Asking BJP workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth level, he said they should motivate people to follow Covid-19 protocols and get vaccinated.

Adityanath reminded people that the Covid-19 threat was not yet over. However, with measures adopted by the government and people following precautions “we can outsmart this most lethal epidemic of the century,” he added.

Talking to the media, the CM said the central and state governments were taking all possible measures to ensure that the pandemic affects as few people as possible. “I could not come to Baghpat during the second wave of Covid -19, but I am happy that the district has successfully fought the menace. But the battle is still on,” he added.

Adityanath said despite Uttar Pradesh being the most populated state both the governments, along with “corona warriors”, had managed to minimise the damage. However, he asked people to continue their efforts to beat the virus.

The chief minister praised people’s representatives, police and administrative officers for turning Baghpat into one of the top districts in terms of law and order and development.

Meanwhile, a 31-member delegation of the Rashtriya Lok Dal staged a sit-in on being denied a meeting with the CM. “Our political leaders and officers have presented a wrong picture of Baghpat before the CM. We wanted to present him the ground-zero report, which says that police officers were persecuting innocent people at the behest of their political masters,” said Renu Tomar, the district chief of the RLD’s women’s wing. —With PTI inputs