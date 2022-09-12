Baghpat & Noida visit: Instill fear of law in minds of criminals, CM tells police

During a review of the law and order situation in Baghpat on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday told top police officials in the district to “instill a fear of the law in the minds of criminals” and that there was “no place for crime or criminals in the state”.

In a review meeting, the CM directed officials to take strong action against criminals involved in crimes against girls and women. “Apradhiyo me kanoon ka bhay hona chahiye (There should be a sense of fear of law in the minds of criminals). The investigation of crimes against men and women should be completed promptly.”

During a visit to the Collectorate, the chief minister reviewed several development projects of different government departments and ordered their timely completion. He also said that all residents in the state should benefit from government schemes and for that, there should be better communication with public representatives.

Lauding initiatives like the ‘Sajal Baghpat Abhiyan’ and ‘Baghpat Khel Abhiyan’, Adityanath said sports should be encouraged in schools and that more sports competitions should be organised at the district level. He also interacted with sportspersons at the Multisports Stadium in Mavikalan village of Baghpat. Felicitating about 30 players, the CM inquired about their problems and informed them about the government schemes launched for sportspersons.

He directed officials to make parents aware of the money that the government transfers to their accounts for buying school uniforms for their children and ensure that the funds are utilised for the same reasons. He also called for better communication between school teachers and parents.

The CM also directed authorities to construct separate toilets for girls and boy in schools.

Calling for restricting the misuse of electricity in government buildings, Adityanath said, “Saving electricity is the responsibility of everyone in the state. Everyone has to take care that it is not misused. Streetlights are seen switched on even during the day. This has to be curbed in the interest of the country and the state.”

Later in the day, the CM also inspected the under-construction Noida International Airport in Jewar. During a review meeting, he issued necessary directions to the officials regarding the construction of the airport.

The CM took stock of the preparations for the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS-2022), which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Expo Centre & Mart, in Greater Noida on Monday.

Apart from Modi and Adityanath, the summit will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ministers and CMs of other states.

According to a UP government release, around 1,500 participants from 50 countries, including dairy industry leaders, experts, farmers and policymakers are expected to attend the four-day summit themed ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’.