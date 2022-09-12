scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Baghpat & Noida visit: Instill fear of law in minds of criminals, CM tells police

In a review meeting, the CM directed officials to take strong action against criminals involved in crimes against girls and women.

The CM also directed authorities to construct separate toilets for girls and boy in schools. (File)

During a review of the law and order situation in Baghpat on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday told top police officials in the district to “instill a fear of the law in the minds of criminals” and that there was “no place for crime or criminals in the state”.

In a review meeting, the CM directed officials to take strong action against criminals involved in crimes against girls and women. “Apradhiyo me kanoon ka bhay hona chahiye (There should be a sense of fear of law in the minds of criminals). The investigation of crimes against men and women should be completed promptly.”

During a visit to the Collectorate, the chief minister reviewed several development projects of different government departments and ordered their timely completion. He also said that all residents in the state should benefit from government schemes and for that, there should be better communication with public representatives.

Lauding initiatives like the ‘Sajal Baghpat Abhiyan’ and ‘Baghpat Khel Abhiyan’, Adityanath said sports should be encouraged in schools and that more sports competitions should be organised at the district level. He also interacted with sportspersons at the Multisports Stadium in Mavikalan village of Baghpat. Felicitating about 30 players, the CM inquired about their problems and informed them about the government schemes launched for sportspersons.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...Premium
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...

He directed officials to make parents aware of the money that the government transfers to their accounts for buying school uniforms for their children and ensure that the funds are utilised for the same reasons. He also called for better communication between school teachers and parents.

The CM also directed authorities to construct separate toilets for girls and boy in schools.

Calling for restricting the misuse of electricity in government buildings, Adityanath said, “Saving electricity is the responsibility of everyone in the state. Everyone has to take care that it is not misused. Streetlights are seen switched on even during the day. This has to be curbed in the interest of the country and the state.”

Advertisement

Later in the day, the CM also inspected the under-construction Noida International Airport in Jewar. During a review meeting, he issued necessary directions to the officials regarding the construction of the airport.

The CM took stock of the preparations for the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS-2022), which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Expo Centre & Mart, in Greater Noida on Monday.

Apart from Modi and Adityanath, the summit will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ministers and CMs of other states.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

According to a UP government release, around 1,500 participants from 50 countries, including dairy industry leaders, experts, farmers and policymakers are expected to attend the four-day summit themed ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 03:28:04 am
Next Story

2 kidnapped girls rescued

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement