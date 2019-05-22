Baghpat: Nine cow carcasses found, probe on

TENSION prevailed in Singhavali and Naya Gaon areas of Baghpat district after nine cow carcasses were found over the past three days. Police said the cows were probably slaughtered. Meat samples were sent for forensic tests. Workers of Hindu Yuva Vahini and Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged a protest demanding arrest of the accused. They called off the stir after police promised action but said the agitation would be intensified after May 25.

The police registered two FIRs against unidentified persons under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. On Sunday, seven cow carcasses were found, along with knives allegedly used for slaughter, in Singhavali area. The next day, carcasses of two cows were recovered in Naya Gaon area.

Station House Officer of Singhavali Ahir police station, Umesh Kumar Pandey, said, “After collecting meat samples, the carcasses were buried.” “Police have assured us that the culprits will be nabbed by May 25,” said a Hindu Yuva Vahini worker.

On Monday, police were informed about cow carcasses lying in Naya Gaon area, near Baghpat-Meerut Highway and nearly 20 km from Singhavali.

“We found carcasses of two cows from a field used by locals to dump garbage,” said Station House Officer of City Kotwali police station, Shiv Prakash. Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Baghpat city secretary, Vicky Chowdhary, said, “The protest ended after officers assured us that case would be solved soon. Otherwise, we will intensify our protest.”