Baghpat: Five cops booked for ‘abetting suicide’ of RSS worker’s son

Five policemen, including an inspector, were booked, and eight were sent to the police lines on Tuesday after being charged with the abetment to suicide of a 22-year-old son of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office-bearer in Baghpat’s Ranchad village.

According to police, Akshay Singh allegedly hanged himself from a tree on Monday after the area police raided his house and arrested his wife, mother, and another family member following violence at a Covid-19 vaccination camp in the village.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for Akshay’s family. The 22-year-old’s father and district RSS office-bearer Sriniwas Singh filed an FIR at Binauli police station against the policemen who raided his house, accusing them of instigating his son to end his life. “All policemen responsible for my son’s death should be arrested and jailed,” said Sriniwas.

The local BJP unit also alleged that the police had harassed the women of the family, instigating Akshay to kill himself.

Baghpat BJP unit chief Surajpal Gurjar said, “The policemen ransacked Akshay’s house, damaged a family vehicle and dragged the women to the Binauli police station. They should be arrested immediately and sent to jail.” Gurjar added that he had informed the matter to senior leaders of the party. He said Sriniwas, a farmer, is RSS’s Binauli Khand convener.

According to Akshay’s uncle Vedpal, trouble ensued when the 22-year-old took his mother, Madhu, to the vaccination camp. He was awaiting his turn for the shot when he got involved in a spat with a policeman on duty. During the argument, the policeman fell to the ground as a large number of people jostled with each other for their turn.

“Later, the area police lodged an FIR against Akshay and 11 unidentified people and then stormed his house to arrest him. However, he managed to escape. Irate policemen then vandalised the furniture, damaged the family car and dragged three women to the Binauli police station despite strong protest from the local villagers. Akshay could not bear all this and hanged himself from the tree.”

However, Circle Officer, Baghpat, Anuj Mishra said Akshay had entered into an argument with the policemen deployed there after he was stopped from trying to jump the vaccine line.

He got irked and started misbehaving with the policemen and healthcare workers present at the vaccination centre.

The matter was resolved following intervention of other people present there. Following the tension, the vaccination process was stopped, he added.

Akshay’s body was found soon after police returned from his house at Ranchad village.

Following Akshay’s death, local villagers protested and surrounded the police station. They demanded the arrest of the allegedly guilty policemen. The protest was lifted on Tuesday morning after senior police officers assured the protesters that action would be taken against the guilty.

“Five policemen have been booked, while eight have been sent to the police lines after a preliminary inquiry found them guilty of harassing an innocent family, leading to Akshay’s death,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar Mishra.

The five policemen named in the FIR are Binauli police station SHO Chandra Kant Pandey, Sub-inspector Udham Singh and three constables – Ashwani Kumar, Saleem and Murli. No one has been arrested yet, said police.

Newly appointed SHO, Binauli police station, Madan Pal Singh said autopsy report is still awaited.