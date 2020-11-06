Baghpat: Cleric removed after BJP leader recites Hanuman Chalisa at mosque

A Muslim cleric, who has reportedly allowed a BJP leader to recite Gayatri Mantra and Hanuman Chalisa at a mosque in Baghpat, was removed on Thursday by the mosque authority.

“Ali Hasan, the hafiz (guardian) at Vinaypur mosque, has been removed. He has left for his native place in Loni town in Ghaziabad district,” said SHO of Khekhra police station Anil Singh.

Police also got the BJP leader, Manupal Bansal, and Hasan sign a muchalka (bond) worth Rs 5 lakh each so that they could be physically present in the village if trouble erupts over the recital of Hindu scriptures at a mosque.

Bansal’s recitation of Hanuman Chalisa followed the offering of namaz at a Mathura mosque by two youths , who had said that they did so to “spread communal harmony”. Police have arrested on of the four youths.

“The offering of the namaz at a temple in Mathura or recital of Hindu religious verses at a mosque in Baghpat is nothing but sheer hypocrisy aimed at seeking attention… Such acts never promote unity but contribute to spreading hatred. I will advise people to confine their prayers at their religious places,” said Maulana Quari Syed Ishaq Gaura, the national president of the Jamiat Dawatul Muslimeen. Ishaq is also a cleric at a prominent Mosque in Deoband town.

Bansal said that both he and Ali decided to do so (recital) to spread the message of universal brotherhood. “Those who have removed Ali from the mosque have once again proved that there are elements in our society who never want to let peace prevail for their vested political and religious interests.”

