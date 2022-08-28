Baghpat bank ‘bans’ entry of customers in ‘half-pants’ after complaints by women staff

THE MANAGER of a Canara Bank branch in a Baghpat village put up a notice “banning” entry of customers into the premises if they wear half pants because it “distracts women employees of the bank.”

The bank is situated along the National Highway in Kishanpur Bahal village of Baghpat where a number of local residents and those settled in the vicinity have accounts at this branch.

On Friday, a number of customers who reached the bank wearing half pants were sent back by the security guard.

Branch manager Archana Kumari said, “Several of our customers are young people who walk into the bank wearing half pants and woman employees here have complained that the attire distracts them… which may harm our functioning.”

She pointed out that the decision was taken after some of the branch staff, which comprise several women, lodged written complaints with her.