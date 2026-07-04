Badrinath Dham temple committee orders probe into donation theft allegations

Sources said that five CCTV cameras are installed inside the room where the donation money is counted by the BKTC employees.

The Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on Friday ordered an inquiry into allegations circulating on social media about the “misappropriation” of offerings and donations at Shri Badrinath Dham.

A BKTC official said Dehradun-based outfit Bhairav Sena had alleged that an employee at Shri Badrinath Dham was embezzling donation money and offerings. “While no evidence was provided by the outfit, BKTC has ordered an inquiry into the matter,” said the official. The BKTC has also sought responses from the employees looking after the donation counting, he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said, “BKTC has taken the allegations very seriously. Since it is a very sensitive matter associated with the sentiments and faith of crores of people, an order has been issued to constitute a committee to probe the allegations.”