Badaun: Probe ordered after policemen ‘cremated body on heaps of rubbish’

Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police has ordered a probe after a report in a local Hindi newspaper claimed that local policemen disposed off an unclaimed body of a 40-year-old differently-abled man by allegedly burning it on a heap of rubbish, with minimal wood and cow dung Friday afternoon.

“I have asked the SP (city) to conduct an inquiry into the report that has appeared in a local Hindi newspaper on Saturday. As per preliminary information, the body was cremated in the forest using around 250 kg wood but I am still awaiting the findings of the report by the SP (city) and strict action will be taken against the accused cops if they are found guilty of disposing of the body in an improper way,” Badaun SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi told The Sunday Express over phone.

Police said that the body was recovered from a nullah near the Collectorate Crossing in Badaun on Tuesday. An Aadhaar card was found in the pocket of the deceased’s shirt which identified him as Rinku, son of Deendyal, a resident of Kunwargaon village in Badaun district, police added.

“We have been told by the local shop owners in the area that the deceased would regularly roam around in the area in a rickshaw meant for the disabled. We kept his body in the mortuary for three days and tried to locate his family in the village mentioned in his Aadhaar card, but did not find anyone there. Therefore, we decided to cremate the body,” said O P Gautam, in-charge of Civil Lines police station in Badaun. He, however, refused to divulge the identities of the two accused cops before the probe is over.

However, he accepted the fact that the body was not disposed of in the cremation ground but in a forest in the backyard of the mortuary. The Supreme Court had in November 2013 directed the central government to issue an advisory to the state governments so that “unclaimed bodies found in public places be disposed of in a decent manner”.

“Unclaimed bodies recovered in the district are cremated in that forest or buried (based on the religion of the deceased) in the graveyard which is not far from the forest. This body was also cremated there. We used adequate wood and cow dung for the purpose. It was not kept on a heap of rubbish as has been claimed in the newspaper,” said Gautam.