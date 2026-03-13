Badaun HPCL plant shootout: Blacklisted supplier had been ‘threatening’ DGM; SHO, SI suspended for inaction

The 35-year-old man who allegedly shot dead two officials of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) ethanol plant at Saijni village in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Thursday had been threatening the plant deputy general manager (DGM) for blacklisting him as a crop stubble supplier, police said.

The victims, plant DGM Sudhir Gupta (55), a resident of Noida, and Harshit Mishra (34), an assistant manager hailing from Pilibhit, were declared brought dead at a hospital after sustaining two bullet injuries each.

Police said Musajhag Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar and Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Kumar have been suspended for failing to act on Gupta’s complaint that Singh was threatening him.

Meanwhile, officials said the accused, Ajay Pratap Singh, who was barred from the plant about eight months ago over complaints of misbehaviour, threats to employees and issues related to supply of crop stubble, surrendered at the local police station following the incident but tried to escape during the weapon recovery later.

A senior officer told The Indian Express that after the double murders, Singh, known to be a local strongman, walked into Musajhag police station accompanied by a group of villagers. While he was taken into custody, the locals remained outside, surrounding the station.

Later, when a police team took Singh to recover the firearm used in the murders, which he had dumped in the thickets close to the village, he located the weapon and then fired at the policemen in an attempt to escape, officials claimed.

He was injured in both legs in the retaliatory firing, they said.

DGM filed complaint earlier, applied for VRS

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Officials said after he was blacklisted, Singh started threatening Gupta through phone calls and even followed his vehicle and intercepted it.

An officer told The Indian Express that Gupta had filed a complaint against Singh on February 4, alleging that the accused was threatening to kill him if the blacklist order against his firm was not withdrawn.

The victims’ families arrived in Badaun after they were informed of the incident.

DGM Gupta’s son, Arush, told the media that his father had applied for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) following threats to his life and that his request had been approved. His tenure was to end on March 31.

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Harshit Mishra’s father, Sunil Mishra, alleged that the accused enjoyed patronage by local politicians and that police failed to act on complaints against him because of political pressure.

The SHO and the SI will face a departmental inquiry and legal action will follow if the investigation concludes that their laxity led to the murders, a senior officer said.

How it unfolded

The investigators said around 1.30 pm on Thursday, Singh stopped a Mahindra Bolero ferrying HPCL employees to the plant and forcibly took away phones of all the occupants. He then threatened the driver to take him inside the plant. Since the vehicle belonged to the department, it was not checked at the gate, they added.

Singh then went straight to the administrative block, where DGM Gupta and Mishra were holding a meeting with the incoming DGM who was to replace Gupta after his retirement on March 31, police said.

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He created a ruckus, hurled abuses, and demanded that Gupta come out even as security staff tried to push him out, they said. Hearing the commotion, Gupta, Harshit and the new DGM stepped outside.

Police said when he saw Gupta, Singh pulled out a country-made pistol and aimed it at him. As Gupta tried to run inside, Mishra attempted to stop the attacker. Police said Singh allegedly shot Mishra twice, then chased Gupta and also fired two bullets at him.

Both collapsed in a pool of blood while the accused walked out of the premises, police said.

The two victims were rushed to a community health centre but had died due to heavy blood loss.

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In a post on X, HPCL condoled the death of the two officials. “Both officers were valued members of the HPCL family who served the organisation with dedication, professionalism, and integrity. Their sudden and untimely passing is an immense loss to the entire HPCL community. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with their families, loved ones, and colleagues during this extremely difficult time. HPCL is extending all possible support to the bereaved families,” it wrote.