Mob thrashes doctor after his car hits stray cow in UP

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A group of people allegedly dragged a 36-year-old government doctor out of his Mahindra Scorpio and assaulted him after his vehicle struck a stray cow in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun on Tuesday. The animal later died during treatment.
Purported videos of the incident show the assailants vandalising the doctor’s vehicle, and even attempting to overturn it in the course of the attack. Four persons have been arrested in the case, said Ankita Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Badaun.
Police said the incident occurred when Dr Rahul Siddharth, originally from Bareilly, was heading to the Badaun market from the Community Health Centre in Usawan. He was posted there as a Medical Officer In-Charge (MOIC).
In the Myaun area, his car struck a stray cow that was standing on the road and it collapsed.
Witnessing the accident, villagers rushed to the spot. Police said the doctor could not escape from the car as the animal was lying close to the vehicle.
The enraged villagers allegedly beat the doctor even as he folded his hands and pleaded for forgiveness. Others vandalised his Scorpio, smashing its windows with bricks and sticks.
On being alerted to the situation, police arrived at the scene and rescued the doctor from the crowd. The injured cow was given treatment and sent to a cowshed (gaushala), where it died a short while later.
Madhav Singh Bhist, Station House Officer of Alapur police station, said all four accused — aged between 25 and 30 years — hail from Bichpuri village and do odd jobs for a living.
Based on the doctor’s complaint, Badaun Police lodged an FIR against seven named persons and several unidentified persons at Alapur police station for attempt to muder, rioting, mischief, intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of peace on Wednesday.
The SHO said the doctor underwent a medical examination and no serious injuries were found.
Police have seized the doctor’s vehicle as part of the investigation.
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