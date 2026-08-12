Mob thrashes doctor after his car hits stray cow in UP

Videos showed the mob attempting to overturn the SUV during the attack. (Screenshot)

A group of people allegedly dragged a 36-year-old government doctor out of his Mahindra Scorpio and assaulted him after his vehicle struck a stray cow in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun on Tuesday. The animal later died during treatment.

Purported videos of the incident show the assailants vandalising the doctor’s vehicle, and even attempting to overturn it in the course of the attack. Four persons have been arrested in the case, said Ankita Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Badaun.

Police said the incident occurred when Dr Rahul Siddharth, originally from Bareilly, was heading to the Badaun market from the Community Health Centre in Usawan. He was posted there as a Medical Officer In-Charge (MOIC).