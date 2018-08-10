Badaun: Cops booked after man dies while they took son for questioning

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Three policemen and a home guard were suspended and booked for allegedly causing the death of a 65-year-old man in Bisauli police station area of Badaun on Wednesday. The accused are absconding.

According to the FIR lodged on a complaint by dead man’s son, Akbar Nabi, a police team had come to his house to take him to the police station on claims that he ran a hawala racket. The accused allegedly pushed his father Mashqoor Nabi when he tried to intervene. The man fell on the road and died, the complaint alleged.

Bisauli police station house officer (SHO) Om Prakash Gautam, however, claimed that Mashqoor Nabi lost his balance following which he fell on the road.

“Following a tip-off that Akbar Nabi ran a hawala racket, a police team comprising sub-inspectors (SIs) Sunil Kumar and Ajit Singh, constable Suresh Kumar, and a homeguard reached his house in Sangrampur village to bring him for questioning. The policemen, who had gone there, had said that Mashqoor Nabi panicked and ran towards them wanting to know why they were taking his son. He tripped over a stone and fell. He died on the spot,” said Gautam.

“Akbar, however, alleged in his complaint that his father was trying to stop the policemen when they took him in custody. The cops pushed his father following which he fell on the road and died. The FIR has been lodged under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The policemen have been suspended by the SSP and they have been absconding since after the case registered.”

Doctors who conducted the autopsy suggested the man died of cardiac arrest, the SHO claimed.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App