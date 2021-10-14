Court summons Netflix documentary makers and producer for defamation complaint filed by Sahara

The Special Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Lucknow on Wednesday issued summonses to director, Netflix India LLP, Abhishek Nag, documentary maker Nick Read and producer, Netflix Reva Sharma on a criminal complaint filed by Sahara for allegedly making and releasing a defamatory documentary/ trailer for a documentary series titled ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’.

The court directed them to appear at the next hearing on November 15.

The documentary series, produced by Netflix, chronicles the early lives and rise of Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara and fellow fallen tycoons Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. According to the complaint, the makers of the series have drawn a direct parallel between Roy and Mallya and Modi, both of whom are proclaimed absconders.

The court had recorded the statements of the complainant and witnesses before issuing them the summonses. According to the court, a crime under IPC sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 502 (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter) was made out against the trio.

Filing the case, the complainant alleged that the accused prepared and released the series on Netflix on October 5, 2020 in a defamatory manner to tarnish image of Sahara and its chief.

The complaint stated, “…in the lust of making the documentary spicier and rhetoric, all the accused willfully connived and attempted to portray the chairman of Sahara Group in bad taste…”