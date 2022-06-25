scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Back Oppn candidate: Akhilesh to SP MLAs

The BJP-led NDA has announced former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu as its candidate for the Presidential elections, while the Opposition has announced former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha as their candidate.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
June 25, 2022 3:39:12 am
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav

SAMAJWADI PARTY (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday convened a meeting of his party’s MLAs to discuss the coming Presidential polls.

The BJP-led NDA has announced former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu as its candidate for the Presidential elections, while the Opposition has announced former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha as their candidate.

The meeting on Friday was also attended by senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav. An MLA who was part of the meeting said, “We will back the Opposition’s candidate for the post of President, and everyone present at the meeting agreed to this. We discussed how maximum votes can be ensured for the Opposition candidate.”

The SP and allies, including RLD and SBSP, have a total of 125 MLAs in the state Assembly. The party has five MPs in the Rajya Sabha and three MPs in the Lok Sabha, which can increase to five if it retains Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats in the bypolls held on Thursday.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
More Premium Stories >>

SP national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary told The Indian Express, “We will back Sinha ji and he will have our full support. We also asked the MLAs to sign the nomination form for the Opposition candidate. We have spoken to all party MPs and they have been given directions regarding the polling.”

More from Lucknow

The presidential election will be held on July 18 to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind and the result would be announced on July 21

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement