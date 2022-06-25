Back Oppn candidate: Akhilesh to SP MLAs

SAMAJWADI PARTY (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday convened a meeting of his party’s MLAs to discuss the coming Presidential polls.

The BJP-led NDA has announced former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu as its candidate for the Presidential elections, while the Opposition has announced former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha as their candidate.

The meeting on Friday was also attended by senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav. An MLA who was part of the meeting said, “We will back the Opposition’s candidate for the post of President, and everyone present at the meeting agreed to this. We discussed how maximum votes can be ensured for the Opposition candidate.”

The SP and allies, including RLD and SBSP, have a total of 125 MLAs in the state Assembly. The party has five MPs in the Rajya Sabha and three MPs in the Lok Sabha, which can increase to five if it retains Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats in the bypolls held on Thursday.

SP national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary told The Indian Express, “We will back Sinha ji and he will have our full support. We also asked the MLAs to sign the nomination form for the Opposition candidate. We have spoken to all party MPs and they have been given directions regarding the polling.”

The presidential election will be held on July 18 to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind and the result would be announced on July 21